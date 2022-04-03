Ukraine charity afternoon raises funds for Ukraine aid deliveries

By Linda Hall • 03 April 2022 • 23:31
CHARITY AFTERNOON: Grazing boards and tea will pay for fuel for Ukraine aid deliveries
Photo credit: David and Lorraine Whitney
THE Marina Bar in Torrevieja’s Calle de las Rosas is holding a charity afternoon for Ukraine on Saturday April 9.
“Funds are desperately needed to pay for fuel to deliver lorryloads of donations to the desperate people of Ukraine,” said the event organisers, David and Lorraine Whitney.
It should be a fun afternoon with a raffle, stalls selling clothes, jewellery and craft items amongst other things. There will be bookable grazing boards and afternoon tea at €15 euros a head, €5 of which will be donated to the cause.
“Singers will provide live entertainment and hopefully there will be a tremendous turn-out of people to support this event,” David and Lorraine said.
“Of course, any donations – be it money, toiletries, medication, unperishable food, clothing, baby item or toys – will be very much appreciated.”
Grazing Boards and afternoon tea are bookable on 965 705 907.
