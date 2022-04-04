Celebrate Easter with SCAN at their shelter for animals in need in El Verger

By Linda Hall • 04 April 2022 • 17:46
EASTER BARBECUE: A fun fundraiser for the SCAN shelter in El Verger
Photo credit: SCAN
SCAN (Society for the Care of Animals in Need) hold an Easter barbecue on Sunday April 17 at their El Verger shelter.
“Prepare for an afternoon of friendship, fun, good food and live music to celebrate the spirit of Easter,” said Chris Fellows from SCAN’s events team.
“Get your Easter hats on for the Easter bonnet parade and competition and test your balance skills in our Easter egg and spoon obstacle race.”
Visitors will also be able to enjoy a golden afternoon of live music from Showaddywaddy Gold, as well as a bar and sizzling barbecue with vegetarian options.
“To assist with catering please let us know if you are attending by calling or WhatsApping 711 081 095, email scaneventscostablanca@gmail.com or register on our Facebook page,” Chris said.
Originally from the UK, Linda is based in Valenca and is a reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering local news. Got a news story you want to share?
Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com.
