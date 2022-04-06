By Joshua Manning • 06 April 2022 • 19:59

Mayor of Manchester brings in new measures to ease airport chaos

Andy Burnham, Mayor of Greater Manchester, has said that a new series of measures have been brought in to ease the disruption seen at Manchester Airport.

On Wednesday 6, April, Mr Burnham stated: “Like everyone, I have been concerned to see some of the scenes at Manchester Airport over recent times. Many passengers have faced an unacceptable experience and it is important that every possible step is taken to prevent a repeat. All airports have struggled to one extent or another with lengthy queues caused by staffing issues arising from the pandemic.”

“But it is clear that Manchester has faced particular challenges. Some of the issues being experienced by Manchester Airport are beyond their control. However, that is not to say that other things could not have been done differently. Firstly while the airport has been making strenuous efforts to recruit, more should have been done earlier. Secondly, communications to passengers ahead of and upon arrival should have been better as should the management of the queues.”

“However, it is important to acknowledge that some of the pressure arises from the decision Manchester Airport has taken to protect people’s holidays and trips and avoid cancellations as other airports have done.”

Burnham said that the disruption is expected to continue at the airport for the next two months, but the measures they will use to combat this disruption are:

-Airport management are increasing use of overtime and utilising temporary staff.

-Additional staff will help organise the large numbers of people passing through the airport and better information will be provided to those queueing.

-More real-time information on security queues will be published on the airport website and some airlines are starting to offer passengers the option to check in bags the night before if they are taking an early flight.

The Mayor also said that he is writing to the Minister for Security and Borders, to ask whether Manchester airport could receive priority for a period, thus helping to speed up the process. The airport will also be reportedly seeing an increased police presence as well as 220 new members of staff who are currently undergoing security checks.