By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 06 April 2022 • 19:03

Spain not complying with energy performance directive Source: Tommaso.sansone91

The European Commission has opened a file against Spain who it says are not complying with the energy performance directive for buildings.

The file, which has also been opened against Croatia and Luxembourg, follows a full investigation into whether the countries have complied with energy performance requirements in new buildings.

In terms of the directive all new buildings are required to meet minimum energy efficiency, to include electric recharging points and the inspection of heating and air conditioning systems.

A statement issued by the Commission calls on the three countries to modernise the efficiency of buildings to include technological improvements and “to increase the rate of renovation of buildings”. The latter requires states to improve the energy performance of existing building stock.

It is understood that all three countries were formally written to in May 2020 advising them of the need to implement the regulations.

With Spain having failed to comply a summons has been issued, which is the first formal stage in the European infringement procedures. The country has now been given two months to formally respond after which an ultimatum could be issued.

Should Spain not comply by the time within the period allowed by the ultimatum, the country could be taken to the European court for Justice who have the power to issue a fine.

This is the second such case during the week of April 4th, where Brussels has accused Spain of not complying with European directives, this time the energy performance directive.

