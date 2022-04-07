A fun quiz and a live auction in Teulada raise funds for the Akira animal shelter

By Linda Hall • 07 April 2022 • 11:33
FUN FUNDRAISERS: Two events to assist the Akira animal sanctuary
Photo credit: Akira
AKIRA holds a Quiz Night on April 21 at 7.30pm in the Hill Top Sports Bar and Grill (Carrer Mostoles, La Sabatera, Teulada).
The €10 donation to the Akira animal sanctuary includes a simple supper, and bookings are essential. To reserve a place, contact Christina at secretary@akira-animals.com or ring 648 853 019.
April 23 sees a live auction, again at the Hill Top Sports Bar and Grill, with a percentage donated to Akira. Goods need to be dropped off between 10am and 12 noon, ready for the 1pm auction.
“Items should have a €5 minimum starting price and – please – no clothing. Electrical goods will be checked,” Akira said.
Originally from the UK, Linda is based in Valenca and is a reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering local news.
Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com.
