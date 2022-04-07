Calpe prepares for the town’s first normal Easter in three years

By Linda Hall • 07 April 2022 • 14:23
ROADSIDE CHECKS: Safety a Calpe priority over Easter
Photo credit: Calpe town hall
CALPE’S Public Safety and Traffic department is increasing Policia Local patrols as the town prepares for Easter.
“This is our first normal Holy Week after two years of the pandemic,” said Public Safety councillor Domingo Sanchez beforehand. “We are expecting many tourists, many participants in the processions and religious ceremonies and we want all of this to be carried out in safety.”
Officers will focus on ensuring that the processions and other crowded events proceed without problems, closing roads where necessary and directing traffic, the councillor said.
As in the summer, the Policia Local will inspect the beaches early each morning to prevent people from staking an early claim at the water’s edge with their sun beds and beach umbrellas.
“This complicates beach cleaning and local bylaws state that anything left before 9.30am will be removed and their owners fined,” Sanchez announced
Special watch will be kept to prevent street vendors from invading the promenades and beaches as well as the town centre, while Policia Local officers will be carrying out roadside checks to detect drink-driving, speeding and seatbelt infringements.
