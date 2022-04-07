Denia Health District patients have their say

By Linda Hall • 07 April 2022 • 18:45
PATIENTS COUNCIL: Dr Javier Palau, DSD manager, explains the initiative to patients’ association members
Photo credit: Marina Salud
REPRESENTATIVES from 30 Marina Alta patients’ association recently attended the first meeting of the Denia Health District’s Patients Council.
The council has been created to open new communication channels between patients, their families and the Denia Health District (DSD), explained the DSD’s manager, Dr Javier Palau.
It will focus on communicating patients’ needs and those of their families, providing details of the different associations’ programmes and proposals for improving patient care, amongst other issues.
The council also provides an opportunity for announcing new initiatives on the part of the hospital, associations and public bodies while encouraging public participation by listening to the patients’ groups, and providing them with information, Dr Palau said.
As the first meeting came to an end, he thanked all the representatives for attending, emphasising the DSD’s commitment to patients and to society.
“This Patients Council will establish joint areas between the Health District and the associations, creating a mutually-beneficial forum,” he pledged.
