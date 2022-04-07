May concert will raise funds for Ukraine in Moraira

By Linda Hall • 07 April 2022 • 12:12

U3A FUNDRAISER: May concert will feature The Entertainers group Photo credit: Moraira-Teulada U3A

U3A MORAIRA-TEULADA presents A Concert for Ukraine on May 10 6pm at La Senieta in Moraira.

This will be preceded by a welcome drink at 5.30pm.

“Everyone is aware of the humanitarian crisis engulfing the people of Ukraine, who have lost their homes and loved ones, who have had to flee taking only what they can carry,” said U3A Moraira-Teulada’s Sharon Taylor.

“Our U3A wants to help as much as we can and we are organising a concert where the proceeds will go towards helping these people.”

The concert features The Entertainers, a group of friends and volunteers who sing a variety of dance songs and ballads, with the main focus on their audience having fun. They perform at events throughout the year, raising money for charity.

Tickets are €15 each and to book, contact Prue at prue.jackson@moraira-teulada.org and pay with a bank transfer from a euro bank account. Prue will provide the details of the U3A account at the time of booking.