Return to normal activities for El Campello association

By Linda Hall • 07 April 2022 • 17:56
CAMPELLO MEETING: Bilingue El Campello resume all activities
Photo credit: Campello town hall
THE Bilingue El Campello association has resumed all activities after two years of a reduced programme owing to the pandemic.
These include the association’s weekly meetings, excursions and cultural journeys while members will also be organising working groups to assist the integration of new arrivals who have chosen El Campello as their permanent residence.
The association has more than 225 members from 23 countries who speak 16 different languages, although activities are carried out in English and Spanish.
Bi-lingue El Campello’s president Jose Javaloyes is Spanish, its secretary Beatriz Lenis is from Colombia, vice-presidnet Bill Mullaney is British and the treasurer Karen Lelieveld is Dutch. Committee members Mar Asin and Judith Mirams are Spanish and Swiss respectively.
Bilingue El Campello’s return to normal activities commenced with an assembly held at the Municipal Library. Also president was the new Residents’ councillor Dorian Gomis, who stressed the town hall’s readiness to collaborate with the association’s activities.
For more information about Bilingue El Campello, visit the https://bilinguecampello.weebly.com/ website.
Originally from the UK, Linda is based in Valenca and is a reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering local news. Got a news story you want to share?
Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com.
