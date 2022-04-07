Upgrade for Benidorm’s emblematic Levante promenade lights

By Linda Hall • 07 April 2022 • 19:33

EMBLEMATIC LIGHTING: Improvements will not alter the familiar Benidorm image Photo credit: Benidorm town hall

BENIDORM town hall’s Local Government Board (JGL) approved a €1.9 million outlay for replacing lighting along the Levante promenade.

“The promenade was built in the 1990s and the streetlights and strings of lights which are one of Benidorm’s distinctive symbols have reached the end of their useful life,” local mayor Toni Perez announced.

Coastal authority Costas authorised the project in November, he added.

All of the deteriorated material will be renewed and lighting adapted to meet energy-efficiency regulations consistent with Benidorm’s commitment to sustainability, reduced consumption, lower electricity bills and clean, non-polluting energy, Perez said.

The town hall intends to use a new type of streetlight permitting the use of smart technology and led bulbs, the mayor revealed. The new installation will not make a significant difference to the number of lightbulbs, lampposts or the iconic strings of lights and will respect the existing design.