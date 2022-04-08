Bolulla hikers’ excursion ends in tragedy

By Linda Hall • 08 April 2022 • 18:31

BOLULLA: Estret de les Penyes’ treacherous terrain Photo credit: Comunitat Valenciana

TWO people were drowned after they fell into a ravine in inland Bolulla on April 8.

They belonged to a party of six who were hiking in Estret de les Penyes, popular with hikers and canyoning enthusiasts, when two of the group – their guide, a man of 43, and a woman – slipped and were swept away by the rain-swollen torrent below.

Sources from the Alicante province Consortium of Fire Brigades who went to their rescue explained later that both were later removed from the water but attempts to revive them were unsuccessful.