Coping with the aftermath of the Almeria province storms

By Linda Hall • 08 April 2022 • 19:34

CARBONERAS: Repairs are urgently needed for El Lancon beach Photo credit: Carboneras town hall

THE Environment Ministry announced on April 7 that Almeria province would receive €1.6 million for repairs to storm-damaged beaches.

Junior Environment minister Hugo Moran detailed the allocation during a Zoom meeting with mayors and representatives from Almeria, Granada, Malaga and Cadiz.

The Almeria province aid, to be shared between Cuevas del Almanzora, Vera, Nijar, Pulpi, Mojacar, Roquetas, El Ejido, Carboneras, Garrucha, Almeria City and Balanegra, would be “immediate” Moran pledged.

Meanwhile Carboneras mayor Amerigo Fernandez had announced on April 5 that the town hall would approach the Junta, the Diputacion provincial council and the central government for financial assistance.

“With Holy Week approaching we are going to need all available assistance from the different administrations, bearing in mind the importance of tourism which is one of the pillars of our economy.”

The town hall’s Urban Services department was preparing an assessment of the damage, Fernandez said: “But we already know that beaches like El Lancon, which is always affected by Levante east winds, is badly affected.”

The San Andres castle, the Molino de Viento windmill, some streets and the municipal sports installations all needed immediate attention, Fernandez added.

“Our resources are too limited to cope with a situation as complicated as this, as it is beyond the town hall’s economic capacity and means.”