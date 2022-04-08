Trending:

Denia car-share scheme brings savings on fuel and pollution as well as fuel vouchers

By Linda Hall • 08 April 2022 • 12:01

: DENIA: Fewer cars on local streets with carpooling Photo credit: Ofsel

CARPOOLING in Denia brings with it a €10 fuel voucher for every 10 journeys made.

The town hall introduced the Hoop Carpool app last September, encouraging residents to share their daily journeys.

Thanks to Hoop Carpool, there are now 44 fewer vehicles on Denia’s roads every day, residents make 23,000 fewer journeys each year and they reduce carbon dioxide emissions by an annual 124 tons.


Written by

Linda Hall

Originally from the UK, Linda is based in Valenca and is a reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering local news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com.

