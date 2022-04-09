Almeria’s El Alquian airport is flying high again

By Linda Hall • 09 April 2022 • 16:25

ALMERIA AIRPORT: International flights continue to increase Photo credit: aeropuertos.net

ALMERIA’S El Alquian airport is preparing for 4,800 flights and 700,000 passengers during the 2022 high season.

These figures do not match 2019’s but the gradual increase to 80 per cent of pre-pandemic traffic reflects the principal airlines’ confidence in Almeria as a tourist destination.

Domestic flights account for more than 248,700 of these passengers, while the 448,300 passengers arriving from abroad correspond to 64 per cent of the total, similar to the 2019 high season.

During El Alquian’s peak period, which began on March 27 and continues until the last weekend in October, international scheduled and charter flights will connect Almeria with 29 cities in 12 countries.

As well as UK flights to and from London, Manchester and Brussels this summer’s destinations also include Luxembourg, Poland and Slovakia.