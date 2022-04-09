More books mean fewer abandoned kittens in and around Mojacar

By Linda Hall • 09 April 2022 • 21:37

PASSIONATE VOLUNTEERS: Sam Spencer and Vicky Hall with two loyal customers Photo credit: Chrissie Cremore

TEN years ago, cat-lover and long term PAWS-PATAS volunteer Sam Spencer had an idea.

Sam wanted to raise much-needed cash to help the charity’s Trap, Neuter and Return (TNR) scheme to sterilise feral cats so that fewer abandoned kittens get crammed into boxes or crates and left at the shelter gates in Los Gallardos.

Assisted by another passionate volunteer, Vicky Hall, Sam started a second-hand book sale. She held it once a month and initially set up shop with just six boxes of books and raised €20.

However, with Sam’s continued dedication and the support of loyal customers, there have been times when she has raised hundreds, often totalling an amazing €400.

The library now has around 50 boxes of books and people are amazed at the diverse selection on offer.

Sam is always on the lookout for books in good condition but since the pandemic she has noticed that fewer people are coming to Spain, hence a lack of new novels.

Thankfully, when the transport van returns from the UK where cats and dogs are re-homed by the DOGWATCHUK charity, it always returns with a fresh batch of publications.

The monthly book sale is held on the second Tuesday of each month – except in the heat of August – at Scotty’s Restaurant, El Tropico (Mojacar) between 10.30am and 1pm.

“Thousands of euros have been raised to help us continue with the TNR campaign but sadly there is never enough,” PAWS-PATAS vice-resident Chrissie Cremore said.

For further information about PAWS-PATAS or to foster or adopt a cat, visit the www.paws-patas.org websiteor email the cats@paws-patas.org address.

For cases of abandoned or abused animals, please contact the Policia Local.