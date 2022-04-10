A question of faith in Almeria province state schools

By Linda Hall • 10 April 2022 • 12:29

RELIGIOUS EDUCATION: 70 per cent of Almeria province’s infants and primary pupils study religion Photo credit: Arzobispado de Merida-Badajoz

SEVENTY per cent of pupils attending Almeria province’s infants and primary state schools take Religious Instruction classes.

Sixty per cent of the children choose Catholicism, a proportion that is 10 per cent above the national average, the Junta’s Education delegation revealed.

At the same time, 9 per cent of infants and primary pupils have opted for Islamic studies although they are affected by a shortage of teachers, Abdallah Mhanna, president of the Almeria province’s Imams Centre, said.