Trending:

A question of faith in Almeria province state schools

By Linda Hall • 10 April 2022 • 12:29

RELIGIOUS EDUCATION: 70 per cent of Almeria province’s infants and primary pupils study religion Photo credit: Arzobispado de Merida-Badajoz

SEVENTY per cent of pupils attending Almeria province’s infants and primary state schools take Religious Instruction classes.

Sixty per cent of the children choose Catholicism, a proportion that is 10 per cent above the national average, the Junta’s Education delegation revealed.

At the same time, 9 per cent of infants and primary pupils have opted for Islamic studies although they are affected by a shortage of teachers,  Abdallah Mhanna, president of the Almeria province’s Imams Centre, said.


FacebookTwitterRedditWhatsAppTelegramLinkedInEmailCopy Link
Go Back

Related News

Written by

Linda Hall

Originally from the UK, Linda is based in Valenca and is a reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering local news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com.

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published.

Continue Reading

Breaking News

Close
Ukraine achieves ‘the greatest feat of arms of the 21st century’