A question of faith in Almeria province state schools

By Linda Hall • 10 April 2022 • 12:29
RELIGIOUS EDUCATION: 70 per cent of Almeria province’s infants and primary pupils study religion
Photo credit: Arzobispado de Merida-Badajoz
SEVENTY per cent of pupils attending Almeria province’s infants and primary state schools take Religious Instruction classes.
Sixty per cent of the children choose Catholicism, a proportion that is 10 per cent above the national average, the Junta’s Education delegation revealed.
At the same time, 9 per cent of infants and primary pupils have opted for Islamic studies although they are affected by a shortage of teachers, Abdallah Mhanna, president of the Almeria province’s Imams Centre, said.
Originally from the UK, Linda is based in Valenca and is a reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering local news. Got a news story you want to share?
Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com.
