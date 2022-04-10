AP-7 being put to the test over Easter

By Linda Hall • 10 April 2022 • 19:26

AP-7 MOTORWAY: Increased use during the pandemic despite travel restrictions Photo credit: aquimediosdecomunicacion

The capacity of the toll-free AP-7 is being put to the test over Easter.

This is the first high season holiday break since the start of the pandemic but even though travel was restricted during much of 2020 and part of 2021, there was more traffic on the AP-7 than in 2019 when drivers were paying to use it.

The motorway was used last year by an average 21,878 vehicles each day, 27 per cent more than in 2019. With all pandemic restrictions lifted, it now remains to be seen whether the AP-7 will be saturated at peak holiday periods as many predicted in early 2020 before the pandemic struck.