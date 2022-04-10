Early retirement hardly worth the bother for an Almeria teacher

By Linda Hall • 10 April 2022 • 12:34

EARLY RETIREMENT: Almeria province schoolteacher would gain only a few months Photo credit: Pixabay

ANTONIO FERNANDEZ PEREZ, an Almeria province schoolteacher, wants to take early retirement at the age of 60.

Working throughout his career on temporary contracts, he started legal proceedings to establish his right to stop working at this age and recently received notification that the courts had accepted his case.

Given a date and a time, Antonio was disconcerted to learn that his case would be heard in 2026 on January 26.

By then he will be five months short of the official retirement age of 65 for temporary teachers, as he celebrates his birthday in July.

Assuming that the courts find in his favour, he should be able retire earlier, Antonio pointed out, but only by a matter of months.