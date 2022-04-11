Montgo Chorale hold their Spring Concert in Beniarbeig next May

By Linda Hall • 11 April 2022 • 15:55

MONTGO CHORALE: The choir hold their Spring Concert on May 16 in Beniarbeig Photo credit: Montgo Chorale

MONTGO CHORALE hold their Spring Concert on Sunday May 15 at 6 pm at the auditorium in Avenida de la Rectoria in Beniarbeig.

“This is a newly-built concert hall with very comfortable seating and it is, obviously, a first for the choir and they are delighted to be performing there. There is also ample parking close to the concert hall,” said Montgo Chorale’s musical director Aileen Lightfoot.

The concert includes excerpts from the perennial favourite, Karl Jenkins’ The Armed Man (A Mass for Peace) – which was very well-received when the choir performed this some years ago – as well as Schubert´s Mass No. 2 in G and Faure’s Requiem.

The choir will be accompanied by Kirsty Glen while the soprano Rosemary Jukic, tenor Pepe Martinez and bass John Edwards also feature in the concert .

Tickets for the concert cost €12.50 and are available at the door on the night, WhatsApp 634302469 or by emailing the montgotickets@gmail.com address.