Rojales Pantomime Group needs you for this year’s panto

By Linda Hall • 11 April 2022 • 13:08

TREASURE ISLAND: Rojales Pantomime Group are looking for new members to appear in this year’s panto Photo credit: Rojales Pantomimet Group

ROJALES PANTOMIME GROUP are looking for new members.

They need them not only to help them fill the roles of various principal characters for Treasure Island, but also to join in the fun chorus or help out backstage and front of house.

“Or simply join a very happy social group who enjoy lots of events organised by our very enthusiastic Social Secretary,” said Valerie O’Reilly.

The Annual General Meeting will be held on April 26 at The Oasis, San Lui, at 12 noon, Valerie added.

“So if you are looking for something different and exciting in your life why not come and join us? It’s a great way of meeting new friends.”

The amateur group also raises funds for local charities.

“Interested? Then you are very welcome to join us on April 26 and enjoy a lunch after the meeting, should you wish,” Valerie said.

Auditions will be held in May with the performances scheduled for the first week in December at the Cardinal Belluga Theatre in San Fulgencio: “We really need you, oh yes we do!”

Readers wishing to attend the AGM or join the group for lunch should email the rojalespanto@yahoo.com address.

“You will be made very welcome, oh yes you will!” Valerie promised.