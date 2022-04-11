Valencian Community tourism is looking up this Easter

By Linda Hall • 11 April 2022 • 0:03

FRANCESC COLOMER: Tourism chief predicted high Easteer occupancy Photo credit: GVA.es

FRANCESC COLOMER, who heads the Valencian Community’s Tourism Board, predicted high occupancy over Easter.

He attributed the increase to the return of international tourists and the the regional government’s Bono Viatgem vouchers bringing discounts of up to 70 per cent – or €600 – on hotel bills inside the region between January 17 and May 31.

Available to all residents registered on a Valencian Community Padron, this year’s edition has a €15 million budget that will benefit an estimated 100,000 users.

The Generalitat first introduced the scheme in 2020 to assist the beleaguered hotel industry after the first lockdown came to an end in May that year.

The Tourism Board now foresees encouraging results for this year’s vouchers, Colomer said.

“Some Easter destinations are practically fully-booked already,” he revealed on April 9.

The vouchers have been used to make more than 4,000 bookings for the days coinciding with national holidays throughout the region. Alicante province accounted for 2,676 reservations, followed by Castellon (993) and Valencia (461).

Colomer also stressed the impact of international tourism, which he described as the pandemic’s “greatest outstanding issue.”

As always, Britons make up the bulk of the foreign tourists making for the Costa Blanca this Easter, although those from France, Belgium, Holland and Germany were also demonstrating their loyalty, Colomer said.