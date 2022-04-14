Long wait nearly over for new primary care health centre in Benidorm’s Rincon de Loix

By Linda Hall • 14 April 2022 • 13:14

PLANS REVEALED: Benidorm’s future Rincon de Loix health centre Photo credit: GVA.es

THE new health centre in Benidorm’s Rincon de Loix is closer to becoming reality after years of town hall requests.

The regional government’s Public Health department has now put out to tender a €4.7 million contract to build the new centre on a plot of municipal land in Avenida Zamora.

“Together with the €60 million contract for extensions to the Marina Baja hospital, we are meeting the commitments we acquired at the beginning of the present legislative term,” said Ana Barcelo, the Generalitat’s Health chief.

“Building this new centre not only involves increasing the facilities for medical attention, but it also brings improved healthcare to Benidorm’s population.”

The Avenida Zamora building will substitute the existing installation in Avenida Juan Fuster Zaragoza which has sections for primary healthcare, paediatrics, maternity care and social services

The new three-storey centre, with a built area of 2,507 square metre on a 3,558-square metre plot, will include 19 consulting rooms for primary care and nursing, three paediatric consulting rooms, pharmacy, administrative offices and staff dressing rooms as well as garaging for ambulances.