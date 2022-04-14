Trending:

No need for region’s new mothers to close their businesses for maternity leave

By Linda Hall • 14 April 2022 • 14:19

MATERNITY LEAVE: Official help to keep businesses going Photo credit: Pexels

SELF-EMPLOYED women who are pregnant or adopting can apply for grants to train and pay formerly jobless stand-ins while on maternity leave.

The regional government’s Labora employment and training service  explained that the scheme is designed to help self-employed women pass on their knowledge so their business activities can continue while they are on leave.

Those self-employed women who take on a temporary full-time employee for six months will receive €3,500 or €1,500 for a three-month contract.  Should they employee a woman or a person with diverse functionality, they will receive an extra €500.


Part-time contracts for at least 30 hours a week will also be eligible for a reduced subsidy.

Applications for the grants should be made by September 15.


