Storm Celia aftermath repaired at Callosa d’en Sarria’s Fuentes del Algar

By Linda Hall • 14 April 2022 • 16:20
TEMPORARY REPAIRS: An improvised but sturdy bridge at the Fuentes de Algar in Callosa
Photo credit: Callosa town hall
CALLOSA’S Fuentes de Algar were able to open time for Easter despite Storm Celia’s destruction at the end of March.
The force of the rain-swollen Algar, which that feeds the series of rockpools and cascades, swept away three bridges and seriously damaged another while sweeping away trees, railings and other infrastructure.
Despite Callosa town hall’s initial announcement that it would be impossible to repair the damage in time for Easter week, the Infrastructures department was able to install temporary but safe crossings for visitors to the natural enclave.
It was nevertheless very hard work making sure that the Fuentes could reopen so soon after the storm, Callosa’s mayor Andres Molina said, adding that the damage would cost €70,000 in repairs.
Meanwhile, swimming was banned owing to the Algar’s dangerously strong currents at present, while the town hall reactivated the signposted one-way system.
Originally introduced to ensure social distancing during the pandemic, this was reinstated to avoid mishaps on the repaired infrastructure while visitors were also advised to wear comfortable, nonslip footwear.
