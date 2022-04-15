Clear road ahead for Mojacar’s coastal bypass

By Linda Hall • 15 April 2022 • 19:54

MOJACAR BYPASS: Given the go-ahead after “intensely hard work” by the Junta and town hall Photo credit: Junta de Andalucia

MOJACAR is closer to getting its much-needed coastal bypass.

The Junta’s department of Public Works, Infrastructure and Territorial Planning and Mojacar town hall have signed a collaboration agreement to build a two-kilometre section of road between the A-1203 road and Paraje de Las Marinas.

The €5.9 million project will complete the bypass begun 30 years ago to decongest the heavy traffic that collapses Mojacar’s Paseo del Mediterraneo each summer.

Marifran Carazo, who heads the Public Works, Infrastructure and Territorial Planning department, described the agreement as the result of “intensely hard work” to unblock a stalled problem “and give it a second chance”

Now that the Junta has authorised the project, the next step involves closing an agreement regarding funding before the contract is put out to tender.

“We have achieved a new scenario, with a route that will be safe and environmentally-respectful,” Carrazo said, revealing that if all goes according to plan the contract will be tendered this year.

Once awarded, the new section of road should be finished within two years, she added.

Mojacar’s coastal bypass, which Carrazo said had been “plagued by delays and setbacks” was initially begun in 1994 but construction was halted 12 months later at the contractors’ request.

Work resumed in 2002 and the first phase between the A-370 and ALP-818 was completed in 2005 although the remaining 5.7 kilometres’ unfavourable Environmental Impact Statement prevented constructing from continuing.

This section has now been rerouted, successfully unblocking the project, Mojacar town hall sources explained.