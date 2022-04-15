Spring clean for El Campello’s Llop Mari cave

By Linda Hall • 15 April 2022 • 13:30
REMOVING PLASTICS: Sea currents wash rubbish inside the shallow cave
Photo credit: El Campello town hall
TWENTY Sup Sur Gondoleras members recently cleared rubbish from El Campello’s Llop Mari cave.
With 15 people on the nearby beach and five in the sea, they removed plastics and debris wedged amongst the rocks inside and outside the cave.
A human chain connecting those in the sea and those on the beach cleared all the rubbish they could find, before moving on to the much-visited Illeta dels Banyets, where they removed 30 bags of litter.
