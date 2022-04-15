Trending:

Turre lookout point collapses after weeks of rain

By Linda Hall • 15 April 2022 • 17:44

TURRE: Cabrera lookout damaged after weeks of rain Photo credit: Indalomania

TURRE’S Cabrera lookout point adjoining the Torreon tower succumbed on April 13 to the recent weeks on incessant rain.

The collapsed structure with its privileged views of Sierra Cabrera literally slid down to the grassy area below although without causing victims or injuries.

Turre’s Policia Local cordoned-off the area that same evening but it was not until the next day that the extent of the damage became apparent, town hall sources said.


