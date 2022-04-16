Fantastic Los Urrutias lunch raised funds to help local animal shelters

By Linda Hall • 16 April 2022 • 22:05

DEDICATED VOLUNTEERS: Events like the Los Urrutias lunch help local animal shelters Photo credit: Lesley Eburne

THREE animal shelters received donations on April 13 thanks to a recent fundraising event in the Mar Menor area.

Support Abandoned Dogs (PAPS), Supporters of the Los Infiernos Animal Shelter (LIPS) and Malcolm’s Cats had a share in the €2,011 raised at a lunch in the Ruf-Mari Restaurant on March 27 to celebrate Mother’s Day.

“It was a fantastic lunch in Los Urrutias, just two minutes from the Mar Menor,” Elaine Gibson, one of the fundraisers, said.

“The Green Dog Band soon had everyone – mostly the ladies – up and dancing and singing along, whilst the men happily nursed their drinks.”

A raffle with some amazing prizes that were handed out to the lucky winners, plus donations raised an incredible €2,011.

“The shelters are so grateful for every cent they receive, as bills for food, utilities and vets’ fees are running at an all-time high,” said Lesley Eburne who organised the event.

“With sick dogs, abandoned puppies, kittens and even unwanted family pets, it is now a real struggle to keep up,” she added. “We rely on these events and donations to look after them all.”

Readers who would like to make a donation, wish to volunteer or walk the dogs, should get in touch with PAPS, LIPS and Malcolm’s Cats or contact their local animal shelter, Lesley said.