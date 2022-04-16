Italian blogger and influencer shown the Almeria sights

By Linda Hall • 16 April 2022 • 18:12

ITALIAN BLOGGER: Francesca di Pietro extols the joys of travelling alone Photo credit: Diputacion de Almeria

ITALIAN blogger Francesca di Pietro has been touring Almeria province’s tourist destinations, invited by the Diputacion regional council.

The influencer, a psychologist, uses tourism psychology concepts in her blog, which encourages her followers to travel alone.

Do Pietro, who is frequently quoted in the Italian media including Corriere della Sera, Vogue Italia and Cosmopolitan, has been introduced to Almeria province’s most-visited tourist enclaves.

These included Mojacar, Almeria City, the Cabo de Gata-Nijar national park and the Tabernas desert, revealed Fernando Gimenez, who heads the Diputacion’s Tourism department.

This type of promotion strategy was very effective, Gimenez said:

“Readers of these blogs and websites answer to a very interesting type of profile, people who are constantly travelling and are keen to discover new destinations.”

Referring to tourism in general, Gimenez revealed that he was “very optimistic” regarding the tourism sector’s recovery in 2022

“We are returning to normal on all levels both with promotional activities like these and our excellent occupancy figures over Easter,” he said.