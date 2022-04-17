Elche’s mayor pans Diputacion president’s Tram plan

By Linda Hall • 17 April 2022 • 16:05

ELCHE TRAM: Not necessary, according to city mayor Carlos Gonzalez Photo credit: Elche city hall

ELCHE’S mayor, Carlos Gonzalez, dismissed plans to bring the Alicante Tram to the city as “unrealistic and improvised.”

Earlier, the president of the Diputacion provincial council, Carlos Mazon, had revealed that he intended to commission an Alicante University study into the viability of bringing the Tram to Elche.

Speaking to the local media, Gonzalez said that Mazon had announced the project without any prior analysis of the situation.

“He is talking about a multi-million project, when other infrastructure initiatives like modernising the local train system- which has been analysed and agreed – would answer the same need.”