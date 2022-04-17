Orihuela Costa lockdown turned a retired policeman into a novelist

By Linda Hall • 17 April 2022 • 14:05

KEVIN MCBRIDE: The retired police officer turned novelist lives in Orihuela Costa Photo credit: Kevin McBride

KEVIN MCBRIDE contacted the Euro Weekly News after reading our recent report on a drugs haul aboard a Valencia cruise ship.

“I’m a retired police officer living in Orihuela Costa and during the pandemic I wrote three crime thriller novels, despite never having considered writing as a pastime,” Kevin told us.

The first book in his No-One Said it Would Be Easy series, Tropical Passion Killer, involves an horrendous murder in Latin America linked to transporting large amounts of cocaine in suitcases on a cruise ship. The victim is a young man from Newcastle-upon-Tyne and Detective Sergeant Steve Bond is sent to assist the investigation.

Kevin’s second book, The Devil’s Crossroads, is set in Spain and centres on illegal drugs, firearms and people trafficking to Andalucia. Steve Bond, again the main character, now works for the National Crime Agency, collaborating with the Guardia Civil and Policia Nacional to tackle the never-ending battle.

In the third book, El Pantera, Steve Bond is once more battling organised crime groups, this time in Galicia. Back in touch with recent history and the cartels, Steve’s biggest battle is with himself and the decisions he must make.

Kevin, who has lived in Orihuela Costa for seven years, was a CID officer in Newcastle-upon-Tyne and later belonged to the National Crime Squad, fighting organised crime in England, Wales and Europe, including Spain.

He writes under the name of Gabriel Lee – his two grandsons’ middle names – and his books are available on Amazon.