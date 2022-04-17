Royal Navy Association’s Torrevieja branch makes donations to local charities

By Linda Hall • 17 April 2022 • 13:03

AFA DONATION: Royal Navy Association’s Tony Jenkins, with committee member Javier Penalva Photo credit: Royal Navy Association

TORREVIEJA’S Royal Navy Association recently voted in favour of making three donations to local charities.

At the Annual General Meeting held on April 22, members agreed to donate €300 (252 pounds) to the Naval Children’s Charity, together with €300 for the MABS group in San Javier and the Torrevieja branch of the AFA Alzheimer’s association.

Earlier, on March 24, the Royal Navy Association’s chairman, Tony Jenkins, presented AFA committee member Javier Penalva, with a cheque for €300, receiving in return a commemorative plaque from the association.

The Torrevieja branch of the Royal Navy Association meets at 5pm on the first Wednesday of each month throughout the year at the Che Loco Restaurant in the El Chaparral urbanisation’s Calle Fray Angelico.

For further information about the Royal Navy Association, contact the chairman, Tony Jenkins, at the Chairman.RNATB@mail.com email address or ring 34693866709 or 4470576117222 (What’s App).

“Or come along to one of our meetings,” Tony Jenkins said.