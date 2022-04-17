Torrevieja port transformation is making steady progress

By Linda Hall • 17 April 2022 • 19:37

TORREVIEJA PROJECT: Eduardo Dolon and Generalitat officials inspect the port plans Photo credit: Torrevieja town hall

RENOVATING the quays and the Lonja fish auction hall at Torrevieja port has begun and should be completed by July.

This will coincide with the fiestas for the fishermen’s patroness, the Virgen del Carmen, said Torrevieja’s mayor Eduardo Dolon while visiting the site with Arcadi España, who heads the Generalitat’s Public Works department, Maria Luis Martinez, the Ports Authority director-general, and Enrique Riquelme, whose company is carrying out the project.

The new Lonja and fishing guild zone covering an area of 13,000 square metres will be located in the old ice factory and include a space for nets and equipment as well as parking for 40 vehicles.

The party also visited the Customs zone, where rehabilitation is due to start later this month, as well as the port and Maritime Authority buildings, both of which are due for demolition.