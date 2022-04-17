Valencian Community tourism is back at the top

By Linda Hall • 17 April 2022 • 17:15

TOURISM RECOVERY: Generalitat’s director-general for Analyses and Public Policies felt optimistic, she said Photo credit: actasanitaria.com

THE Valencian Community is leading Spain’s tourism recovery, a Generalitat report maintained.

Regional government sources quoted in the Spanish media on April 17 announced that international arrivals during the first months of 2022 had increased by 750 per cent compared with the same period in 2021.

“These figures allow us to feel optimistic about coming months,” said Ana Berenguer, the Generalitat’s director general for Analyses and Public Policies.

She explained that figures based on foreign tourists’ overnight hotel stays demonstrated the strength of a sector that had known how to withstand the worst moments of the Covid-19. It was continuing to do so “during the present international uncertainty,” Berenguer added in oblique reference to the Ukraine war.

These statistics confirmed tourism’s strong recovery, steadily advancing over the last 11 months after the 2020 collapse inflicted by the international health crisis, Berenguer said.

Alicante province, where overnight hotel stays grew by 650 per cent this year and foreign tourism had grown by 1,200 per cent, was largely responsible for the “intense recovery,” the Generalitat study found.