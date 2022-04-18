Alicante Diputacion launches a new “pets welcome” brand for the Costa Blanca

By Linda Hall • 18 April 2022 • 14:30

DOG BEACHES: Their availability influences pet-owners when booking holidays Photo credit: Diputacion de Alicante

THE Diputacion provincial council is launching Pet Friendly, an additional tourist offer for Costa Blanca destinations.

Diputacion president Carlos Mazon said that this was a niche market of growing importance which required more infrastructure, resources and public spaces that were specially adapted to pets.

The provincial council has sent out questionnaires to Alicante municipalities able to offer specific services, and 20 municipalities have now expressed interest in the Costa Blanca Pet Friendly brand.

All are prepared to offer zones specifically designed for pets, including parks, nature trails, open spaces and dog beaches as well as hotels and tourist accommodation that accept pets.

The provincial Tourist Board is currently compiling promotional material and resources to publicise the initiative, Mazon added.

“This specialised offer is becoming increasingly important and we want to focus on marketing the segment with a brand enabling visitors and agencies to locate services for pets,” he said.