Trending:

Buoys are the answer to protecting the Marina Alta’s underwater Posidonia meadows

By Linda Hall • 18 April 2022 • 16:08

POSIDONIA OCEANICA: Vital for maintaining the marine biosystem Photo credit: Nachosan

ONCE summer arrives, the regional government’s Posidonia Oceanica directives will be in force.

The new regulations bar pleasure craft from anchoring above Posidonia seaweed meadows, a move that will affect the area’s important recreational sailing sector, the Marina Alta Nautical Tourism Association (ATNMA) said.

Following meetings with town hall officials and the Posidonia Working Committee, ATNMA’s president Ricardo Burriel put forward his plan to install banks of mooring buoys along the Marina Alta coast.


This would be compatible with the environment and sailing, Burriel said: “The more buoys we install, the more we can protect the Posidonia and avoid overcrowding.”

FacebookTwitterRedditWhatsAppTelegramLinkedInEmailCopy Link
Go Back

Related News

Written by

Linda Hall

Originally from the UK, Linda is based in Valenca and is a reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering local news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com.

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published.

Continue Reading

Breaking News

Close
BREAKING NEWS: British fighters captured by Moscow's forces paraded on state TV and ask to be exchanged for pro-Russian oligarch