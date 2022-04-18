Buoys are the answer to protecting the Marina Alta’s underwater Posidonia meadows

By Linda Hall • 18 April 2022 • 16:08
POSIDONIA OCEANICA: Vital for maintaining the marine biosystem
Photo credit: Nachosan
ONCE summer arrives, the regional government’s Posidonia Oceanica directives will be in force.
The new regulations bar pleasure craft from anchoring above Posidonia seaweed meadows, a move that will affect the area’s important recreational sailing sector, the Marina Alta Nautical Tourism Association (ATNMA) said.
Following meetings with town hall officials and the Posidonia Working Committee, ATNMA’s president Ricardo Burriel put forward his plan to install banks of mooring buoys along the Marina Alta coast.
This would be compatible with the environment and sailing, Burriel said: “The more buoys we install, the more we can protect the Posidonia and avoid overcrowding.”
