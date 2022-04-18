Change of venue for U3A Calpe meetings

By Linda Hall • 18 April 2022 • 13:20

NEW VENUE: U3A Calpe will now meet at Edificio Santa Marta, near the La Fossa beach Photo credit: U3A Calpe

THE U3A Calpe committee had been considering the possibility of looking for a new base for some time.

This followed the decision to modify the format of U3A Calpe meetings with the introduction of coffee mornings, which have received a very positive response.

Changes to the usage and availability of the Casa de Cultura also led to the search for a new venue, U3A Calpe’s president explained.

This has been successful after reaching agreement with Les Amities Francophones de la Marina Alta, (LAFMA) enabling U3A Calpe to use their Edificio Santa Marta premises.

“The support of LAFMA’s president and committee in offering us a new home for meetings is much-appreciated,” the president said.

“Similar collaboration will become increasingly important in the post-Covid, post-Brexit era, enabling local organisations to continue their role of providing interesting and diverse opportunities and activities.”

The first U3A Calpe meeting at the new venue will be a Coffee Morning between 10.30am and 12 noon on Thursday April 21.

Travel and membership desks will be in operation and there will be an opportunity to sign up for two new groups that will be starting up shortly.

All members and anyone thinking of joining U3A Calpe are warmly invited to come along to the LAFMA Club, Edificio Santa Marta, Avenida Rosa de los Vientos 15, Calpe.

The LAFMA premises are near the La Fossa beach in the Hotel Esmeralda and Diamante Beach area, and can be reached by bus from the town centre. There is plenty of parking nearby.