Elche city hall and Diputacion provincial council make joint effort to obtain Conference Centre land

By Linda Hall • 18 April 2022 • 17:28
RECENT MEETING: Carlos Gonzalez and Carlos Mazon in agreement over Conference Centre plans
Photo credit: Elche city hall
ELCHE city hall has begun the compulsory purchase process to obtain land required for the future Conference Centre.
City mayor Carlos Gonzalez and Carlos Mazon, president of the provincial council, insisted during their recent meeting that both were firmly committed to the project.
“Today we have taken a decisive step towards providing Elche with its Conference Centre, the outcome of collaboration between both administrations,” Gonzalez said.
City hall has agreed to obtain 5,000 square metres of land in Avenida de la Universidad for the centre as soon as possible, while Mazon pledged to meet the €4.46 million cost of the compulsory purchases.
