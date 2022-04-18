News in Brief for Alicante province’s Costa Blanca South area

By Linda Hall • 18 April 2022 • 12:35

BIKE LANE: Plans to add another 4.2 kilometres Photo credit: Elche city hall

Pedal power ELCHE city hall has approved plans for two projects that will extend the bicycle lane by another 4.2 kilometres. A 2.7-kilometre section will connect the El Corte Ingles roundabout with the Hospital General while a 1.5-kilometre section will link Avenida de Alicante and the Ciudad Deportiva sports complex roundabout.

Fewer grants NINE THOUSAND Alicante University and Elche’s Miguel Hernandez students have been turned down for state grants in 2022, approximately 30 per cent of all applications, although there were fewer requests. Dissatisfied student unions have called for “more information and greater transparency” regarding the procedures surrounding the grants.

Easter Monas ALICANTE province bakeries had to work overtime in the runup to Easter, producing the traditional Mona and Toña sugar-topped buns, usually with an encrusted boiled egg, eaten at Easter Sunday and Easter Monday picnics. Bakers attributed buoyant sales to the lifted restrictions on the group numbers imposed during the pandemic.

Hate crime UKRAINE’S honorary consulate in the Valencian Community issued a communique condemning an attack by three Russian nationals on a Ukrainian living in Torrevieja. This was a hate crime, punishable with expulsion when committed by a foreigner who receives a prison that exceeds twelve months, the consulate said.

Safe sport SANTA POLA is spending €7,340 on five defibrillators for the Pereira, Monsa, JoseAntonio Alemañ (Gran Alacant), Paco Hernandez and Silvia Martinez sports centres, in addition to those at the football ground and stadium. “This demonstrates our commitment to continue investing in sport,” Sports councillor Julio Baeza said.