Alfaz park project delayed after contractor wants to double the estimate

By Linda Hall • 22 April 2022 • 14:26

ALFAZ PARK: Contract put out to tender once more Photo credit: Alfaz town hall

ALFAZ town hall must again put out to tender the project for revamping the  El Pla park.

The company originally awarded the contract wished to double the agreed amount, owing to increased overheads and the rising cost of materials owing to the current economic situation.

Town hall officials are now working against the clock to prepare the specifications for a new contract to ensure that modernising the park will be delayed as little as possible.


“We intend to maintain the original estimate of €300,000, which includes a €240,000 grant from the Diputacion provincial council,” Urban Development councillor Toni Such said.

Linda Hall

Originally from the UK, Linda is based in Valenca and is a reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering local news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com.

