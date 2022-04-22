Trending:

Free Teulada-Moraira beach bus service is here to stay

By Linda Hall • 22 April 2022 • 16:49

TEULADA-MORAIRA: Town hall will again provide a free service linking the two sectors Photo credit: Joanbanjo

THE free bus between Teulada and Moraira will become a permanent feature during peak periods.

Councillors voted at the last plenary council session to continue providing the service that connects Teulada with  Moraira in the summer as well as during the local fiestas, Easter Week and All Saints Day on November 1.

Only Compromis and two non-aligned councillors voted against the proposal.


When the town hall inaugurated the free bus service in August last year, Teulada-Moraira mayor Raul Llobell said that the initiative was the local government’s response to a long-standing need.

When the service came to an end on September 15, it had been used by more than 4,000 people, Llobell revealed during the council meeting.

“The bus is here to stay,” the mayor said. “We can officially confirm that we shall be providing this service during periods of high demand.”


FacebookTwitterRedditWhatsAppTelegramLinkedInEmailCopy Link
Go Back

Related News

Written by

Linda Hall

Originally from the UK, Linda is based in Valenca and is a reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering local news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com.

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published.

Continue Reading

Breaking News

Close
Rugby star Pedrie Wannenburg killed in car wreck by ‘boy, 16, fleeing cops at 100mph'