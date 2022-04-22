News in Brief for Alicante province’s Costa Blanca North area

By Linda Hall • 22 April 2022 • 18:44
NEW PARK: Public gardens for Benidorm’s Poniente area
Photo credit: Benidorm town hall
New park BENIDORM has new public gardens that cover a 4500-square metre area at the Avenida Colombia-Avenida del Murtal intersection on the town’s Poniente side. The new green zone, which is equipped with drip-irrigation, has newly-planted shrubs and trees together with turf that is a mixture of native Mediterranean grasses.
Boar off A DRIVER was injured in a collision with a wild boar at approximately 3.25pm on the CBV-725, one of Denia’s principal access roads, on April 21, the Policia Local reported. Despite extensive damage to his car, the driver escaped without any injuries and did not require medical assistance.
Foreign buyers NON-SPANISH buyers acquired 992 Alicante province properties with a value of €500,000 or more given on their deeds last year, doubling those of 2020. According to notaries’ recently-released statistics, buyers from the Netherlands accounted for 189 operations, followed by Belgium (121), Britain (118), Germany (85) and Russia (62).
White wonder A RARE albino frog has been located in the El Prado-Rodrigullo wetlands in inland Pinoso, the Valencian Community’s first documented case. The frog was spotted by biologist Dr Alba Navarro Lozano and Jose Carlos Monzo Gimenez, an Alicante University biologist who is an expert in managing natural spaces.
EU rescue DENIA’S Les Deveses beach will be regenerated with funds from Brussels in the first project of this kind in Spain. The announcement came at a meeting between coastal authority Costas, the central government’s Alicante Sub-delegate and residents with seafront homes affected by the eroded beach and encroaching sea.
