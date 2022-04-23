Almeria pupils make an international plea for peace

By Linda Hall • 23 April 2022 • 16:49

: CANJAYAR INITIATIVE: Pupils replicate the international peace sign Photo credit: IES Valle del Andarax

A FIVE-MINUTE video thought up by Almeria province high school pupils is making a call for peace throughout Europe.

The clip shows how pupils from 18 schools in 10 European countries grouped together outside their centres to replicate the international peace symbol.

Like the Valle del Andarax and Sierra de Gador high schools, all participate in the Erasmus+ programme that supports education, youth and sport in Europe.

“When the Ukraine war broke out, we decided to launch a shared project that would send out a common message,” explained the Erasmas coordinator at the Valle del Andarax school in Canjayar.

They contacted the European schools they have been in touch with since becoming an Erasmus centre in 2021, asking pupils to stand together to form the peace symbol and send back a drone shot of the result.

The Canjayar pupils then compiled these in a montage and to avoid copyright problems, composed and sang Stand for Peace to accompany the video. This can be seen on https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C5E_VAr6utk&t=37s