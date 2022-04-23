Huercal-Overa welcomes motorhomes with the first edition of Caravaning Huercal-Overa

By Linda Hall • 23 April 2022 • 19:43

CAMPERVAN FAIR: Visitors at the first edition of Caravaning Huercal-Overa Photo credit: Huercal-Overa town hall

HUERCAL-OVERA hosted the first edition of the Caravaning Huercal-Overa fair on April 23 and 24.

Featuring all aspects of the motorhome sector, the event included a food truck, stalls with different wares including food, beers and wines, as well as activities for children.

There was also a carnival, live music, concerts, workshops, nature trails and a giant paella for allcomers.

The motorhome fair was very well-received, local mayor Domingo Fernandez said.

“Caravaning Huercal-Overa is a new departure, now that the motorhome sector is becoming so popular throughout the country,” he said.

“Our municipality is a leader in the sector, both commercially and for the national and international visitors who arrive in dozens of vehicles each day.”