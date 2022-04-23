Limaria residents still without a mobile signal after a two-year wait

By Linda Hall • 23 April 2022 • 18:27
LIMARIA MEETING: Residents listen to Arboleas mayor during April 22 meeting
Photo credit: Krista Mistiaen
LIMARIA resident Krista Mistiaen recently contacted the Euro Weekly News prior to a meeting with the mayor of Arboleas.
Krista explained that the 5pm meeting on April 22 had been arranged to discuss Limaria’s lack of a mobile phone signal.
“It has been like this for two years and we have been asking Arboleas town hall for a solution for two years,” Krista said.
On this occasion – as he has during other meetings to discuss the ongoing problem – the mayor admitted that Limaria residents had a “terrible problem.”
He also said that unfortunately the town hall could do nothing, apart from pressuring Movistar.
Meanwhile, neither Krista nor her neighbours can use their mobiles unless they walk 500 metres to the lookout point.
Online shopping or banking are impossible and, worse still, they cannot access the 112 Emergency Services number.
“A friend’s husband fell in the night recently, and was bleeding after hitting his head,” Krista said. “She couldn’t ring 112, so had to wake neighbours and ask them to go to the lookout point and call from there.”
An antenna was installed some time back, although this has made no difference as it is not yet connected to any network.
“The mayor explained that Arboleas first needs agreement from Albox town hall although due to what appears to be a misunderstanding, this is not forthcoming,” Krista added. “A group of Limaria neighbours have now decided to try a different approach by asking Albox mayor to cooperate. Perhaps that will get results, who knows?”
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Linda is based in Valenca and is a reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering local news. Got a news story you want to share?
Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com.
Actually, its more like a decade. We have lived in Limaria for 6 years & during that time we have had no mobile service. I know there have been several meetings with the Mayor to no avail. The Town hall even had another mast erected in Limaria 2m away from an existing mast & that’s where it stopped. Nothing connected to it. I personally have written to the Townhall several times, only to be fobbed off with excuses. First question…Why did you erect another mast 2m from an existing mast. Answer, because it was cheaper to erect another rather than rent the existing mast as Arboleas does not own it. All Smoke and Mirrors, and as I have pointed out to the Townhall many a time, they are putting residents lives at risk.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Downlaod our media pack in either English or Spanish.