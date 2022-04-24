Next stop Los Gallardos for the Indalo Players and Murder in the Panto

By Linda Hall • 24 April 2022 • 13:01

PANDEMIC ANTIDOTE: Indalo Players with their latest production, Murder in the Panto Photo credit: Bill White

LOOKING for an antidote to the woes that everyone has been through over the past months?

“You can do no better than to purchase a ticket for the Indalo Players’ latest production entitled Murder in the Panto,” said the play’s author Bill White.

It contains every joke, jest, pun or wisecrack typical of a good old-fashioned panto plus a big helping of harmless innuendo. Everything that can be named in a pantomime has been exploited to the full and played to the hilt by a terrific group of actors.

In addition, for aficionados of murder mysteries there are enough clues, twists and turns to occupy the most devious of minds.

Added to that, a mix of bright colours and cheerful songs combine to provide the perfect laughter-is-the-best-medicine antidote.

As they have always done since they began over 25 years ago, the Indalo Players will be donating to local charities. Money from the nightly raffle will be donated to PAWS-PATAS and, at the end of the tour, donations will be made to two local charities.

In the meantime, the group has already donated €1000.00 to the Ukrainian fund.

“A goodly sum but a small drop in their ocean of need,” Bill said.

Having finished their run at Shea’s Kimrick Restaurant, the Indalo Players are now touring, with their next performances scheduled for Miraflores Camping Los Gallardos at 8pm on May 10 and 11.

Tickets €18.00, which include a two-course meal are obtainable from 950 52 83 24, email campinglosgallardos.com or the https://campinglosgallardos.com website.