Disagreement between Pilar de la Horadada and neighbouring San Pedro de Pinatar

By Linda Hall • 25 April 2022 • 18:17
EL MOJON: This seafront area is shared between Pilar de la Horadada and Pinatar
Photo credit: Nioger
PILAR DE LA HORADADA town hall has blamed neighbour San Pedro de Pinatar for flooding in El Mojón.
Pilar’s mayor Jose Maria Perez maintained that over the last 30 years Pinatar construction projects either modified or were directly responsible for changing the direction of watercourses reaching the coast in El Mojon.
This neighbourhood straddles the Pilar and Pinatar boundaries and over the last seven months and, above all during March’s exceptionally heavy rainfall, it was flooded on 17 occasions.
Pilar town hall has now asked Pinatar for details of 149 buildings, homes and sections of walling, to establish whether all of these constructions were authorised by the competent administrations.
Originally from the UK, Linda is based in Valenca and is a reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering local news.

