Elche sheep farmer fined for throwing dead animals into a streambed

By Linda Hall • 25 April 2022 • 13:24

ANIMAL WELFARE: Elche sheep farmer flouted several regulations Photo credit: Pixabay

AN Elche farmer could be fined €60,000 for throwing dead sheep into a streambed in the Altabix area.

Residents and hikers contacted the Policia Local’s Urbanity and Environment unit (UMA) after spotting the carcases, police sources said.

Searching the area, police found the remains of at least two sheep whose owner was easily traced as their ear tags had not been removed.

An inspection of the farm revealed several breaches of animal welfare regulations, owing to the bad state of bedding and insufficient hygiene as well as the absence of an obligatory Code of Good Practice.

It is illegal to abandon a dead animal, which can only be removed by an authorised firm, police said afterwards.

As well as facing a fine of between €600 and €60,000, the farmer could lose his licence for up to five years.