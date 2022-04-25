News in Brief for Alicante province’s Costa Blanca South area

By Linda Hall • 25 April 2022 • 13:18

MORE CONVENIENT: Torrevieja students will sit entrance exams for Elche’s Miguel Hernandez University at the local Auditorium as they did last year

Stay-at-home TORREVIEJA’S Local Government Board approved an agreement to continue holding Elche’s Miguel Hernandez University entrance exams in the municipal Auditorium for the next four years. Thanks to the agreement, 500 students form Torrevieja and neighbouring towns will not have to travel far for the three days of tests.

Health centres ORIHUELA city hall’s Health department acquired land for a new health centre in the Virgen del Camino district and purchased adjoining premises to extend the Correntias centre. The total investment of €174,000 for both projects was city hall’s response to repeated requests from residents, the Health councillor said.

Nice view THE regional government has put out to tender a €113,000 contract to design a lookout point on the seafront a few hundred metres away from the Campoamor marina in Orihuela Costa. This will be located near the Barranco Rubio beach, at the Fuente de la Gota green zone.

Rural routes CREVILLENT’S Partido Popular councillors want a feasibility study into creating a network of pedestrian routes along the town’s rural roads. The study would determine their condition, how often residents and sportspeople used them and whether they provided access to areas of interest, said party spokesman Miguel Angel Sanchez.

Go it alone THE number of Alicante province’s self-employed rose in 2021 for the fifth consecutive year, the Ministry of Labour and Social Economy announced. The province had 81,565 self-employed residents in 2021, 7,546 more than in 2016, representing a 10 per cent increase that was not affected by the pandemic.