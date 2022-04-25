Teatime fundraiser for the Movers and Shakers association in Benijofar

By Linda Hall • 25 April 2022 • 14:12

NEW GROUP: Movers and Shakers organised an afternoon tea to raise funds for the association Photo credit: Marion Smith

FIFTY-THREE people enjoying a classic afternoon tea in Benijofar also raised €504 for the Association of Movers and Shakers (AMS).

The April 12 event was organised by Sandra Doolan to raise much-needed funds for the newly-formed association. Sandra is a good friend of Marion Smith, the AMS president, whose husband David has Huntington’s Disease.

Paul Harris, local guitarist and singer, entertained the group with a mixture of contemporary songs and golden oldies, which everyone enjoyed.

The association supports people with Ataxia, Huntington’s, Motor Neurone Disease, Multiple Sclerosis and Parkinson’s.

Fundraising events are held on a regular basis to help finance the association’s work and to improve quality of life for sufferers, their carers and their families.

The Movers and Shakers club meets every Friday from 1pm to 3pm at O’Brien’s Bar in El Raso (Guardamar del Segura). Members meet up for a drink and a chat, covering a full range of topics and exchanging ideas and information.

For more information, contact Marion Smith (711008250) or visit the www.amscb.org.es website or Facebook@Movers and Shakers.

The association is looking to recruit new volunteers, with more details available on their website.